SEC defers leave, raises doubts on MPTC polls

The postponement of leave by State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has cast a shadow on the ZPTC and MPTC elections in AP. Ramesh has originally applied for leave from March 19 to 22 as he planned to go on LTA leave. However, he has written a fresh letter to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan saying that he is postponing his leave in view of the mayor and municipal chairmen elections.

Ramesh Kumar is going to retire on March 31. Hence, he is wanting to utilise his LTA leave period before the last day of his retirement. Because of his latest postponement of leave, it would not be possible anymore to restart the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

On the other hand, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has reserved its order after hearing many petitions seeking cancellation of the old notification of panchayat elections. The petitioners demanded reissue of the panchayat election notification.

As per the schedule, the municipal elections would be completed by March 19. Once Ramesh goes on leave after that, it would not be possible to hold the MPTC elections before the last day of Ramesh Kumar’s retirement.