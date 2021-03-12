Sreekaram Day1 AP/TS Collections – Highest opening for Sharwanand

Sreekaram has taken a decent opening in the Telugu states with a distributor share of 4 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a sharwanand starrer beating Ranarangam which collected 3.80 Cr share. Coming to area wise analysis the opening is very average in Nizam while it is good in AP. The film needs to good over the weekend for a good result but the second day noon shows are not encouraging.

Below are the area wise day1 Shares

AreaCollections
Nizam1.01 Cr
Ceeded0.72 Cr
UA0.54 Cr
Guntur0.65 Cr
East0.40 Cr
West0.27 Cr
Krishna0.23 Cr
Nellore0.15 Cr
AP/TS3.97 Cr

