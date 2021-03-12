Jathi Ratnalu Day1 AP/TS Collections – Excellent Opening

Jathi Ratnalu has taken an excellent opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 3.80 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a Naveen Polishety starter. Theatrical rights of the film in Telugu States are valued for 10.70 Cr and looks like the film will breakeven by the end of weekend itself.

Below are the area wise day1 Shares

Area Collections Nizam 1.45 Cr Ceeded 0.55Cr UA 0.48 Cr Guntur 0.39Cr East 0.31 Cr West 0.28Cr Krishna 0.25 Cr Nellore 0.11Cr AP/TS 3.82 Cr