Jathi Ratnalu Day1 AP/TS Collections – Excellent Opening

Jathi Ratnalu has taken an excellent opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 3.80 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a Naveen Polishety starter. Theatrical rights of the film in Telugu States are valued for 10.70 Cr and looks like the film will breakeven by the end of weekend itself.

Below are the area wise day1 Shares

AreaCollections
Nizam1.45 Cr
Ceeded0.55Cr
UA0.48 Cr
Guntur 0.39Cr
East0.31 Cr
West0.28Cr
Krishna0.25 Cr
Nellore0.11Cr
AP/TS3.82 Cr

