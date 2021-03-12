YSRCP marks 11th formation day, says ‘welfare’ as party’s top priority

The YSRCP on its 11th formation day on Friday said that “development” and “welfare” of the people of Andhra Pradesh stand above all else for the party.

On the occasion, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party’s flag at its central office at Tadepalli.

He hailed the YSRCP’s achievement since its inception, adding that the party has fared excellently in the recent panchayat elections.

YSRCP’s senior member Dadi Veerbadhra Rao said: “The party has set a new record after it secured over 85 per cent seats in the recently held panchayat polls.”

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and MP Avinash Reddy hoisted the party’s flag at its auditorium in Kadapa district and also cut a cake to usher in the 11th year of the party’s formation.

In Vijayawada’s Poranki Centre, YSRCP leader Kolusu Parthasarathi celebrated the day by cutting a cake, which also witnessed a large gathering of the party cadres.

In Chittoor district, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy hoisted the party’s flag on its formation day.

Ramachandra Reddy said YSRCP flag has always found its place in the heart of the people and underlined that the Chief Minister has fulfilled all the promises made to win their appreciation.

He also vowed more development as well as working for the welfare of the people, among party’s top priorities.

In Visakhapatnam, YSRCP’s formation day was celebrated on a grand scale with the participation of several party cadres and leaders, including MLA Adeep Raju, party’s city chief Vamsi Krishna, among others.

Raju and Krishna hoisted the YSRCP flag in the presence of former Minister Pasupuleti Balaraju, Rehman, Tainala Vijaya Kumar, Chokakula Venkat Rao and Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah.

Raju added that Jagan Mohan Reddy had started the party for the welfare of the people.