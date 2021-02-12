SEC very short deadline to Kodali on ration vehicles

State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has changed his tactic. Everytime, he is taking serious action, the YCP Ministers and MLAs are getting relief from the court. This time, he has begun to issue notices and release the same in the media. In his latest move, Ramesh has given a notice to Minister Kodali Nani on the issue of ban on ration delivery vehicles in the poll-bound areas.

In a very attacking tone, Ramesh Kumar issued a show cause notice to the Minister asking him to give his reply in person or through a representative to the Election Commission. He gave a very short deadline for the Minister’s reaction by not giving him even a day’s time. Kodali Nani has passed damaging remarks against the SEC for ordering removal of the YCP colours and the CM photo from the ration vehicles. The Minister promptly replied, refusing to give his reply and merely asked the SEC to withdraw his showcase.

Ramesh Kumar has also given a notice to YCP MLA Jogi Ramesh for his threats to the voters. Jogi Ramesh has threatened to remove pensions and Rythu Bharosa and other benefits if anybody was found voting for the Opposition parties. As these videos of Jogi Ramesh got viral, the Election Commissioner has taken a serious view of this.

The SEC has also ordered Jogi Ramesh not to speak to the media to make comments against the Election Commission. The MLA is also threatening to go to court. Only recently, Minister Peddireddy got relief from the court against the SEC ban to speak to the media.