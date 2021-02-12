Official: Ram Charan’s 15th Project Announced

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that top producer Dil Raju is bringing Tollywood Superstar Ram Charan and sensational director Shankar together for a film. The film marks the 50th film of Sri Venkateswara Creations and an official announcement stepped out today. Shankar narrated the basic plot for Ram Charan and the actor was convinced. The regular shoot commences once Charan is done with the work of RRR and Acharya.

Shankar in this while will wrap up the pre-production work of the film. Made on a huge budget, the film releases in all the Indian languages in the second half of 2022. Going with the current happenings, Shankar might have kept his current project Indian 2 on hold.