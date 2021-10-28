Secrets of Skylab stars revealed

Ahead of the release of Skylab on November 1,its makers have released posters of its lead stars. The posters reveal that Satyadev will be seen as Anand, Nithya Menen as Gauri and Rahul Ramakrishna as Subedar Rama Rao.

While Satyadev is wearing a stethoscope in a quirky backdrop, Nithya is seen in traditional look. Rahul Ramakrishna seen sharing a smile with someone.

Skylab is a science fiction film that promises to take the audience to 1979. Nithya Menon, Satyadev and Rahul Ramakrishna have teamed up for Skylab. It is a fun story that happens in the village of Bandalingampalli.

The movie directed by Vishvak Khanderao focuses on the stories of three individuals Gauri, Anand and Ramarao. The events take place during the period when USA’s first space station Skylab fell from space in 1979. The movie is produced by Prithvi Pinnamaraju and co produced by Nithya Menen. Music for the movie is by Prashanth Vihari and editing is by Raviteja Girijala.