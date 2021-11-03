See who is savouring the success of Eatala Rajender

One person who must be feeling quite smug after Eatala Rajender has trounced the ruling TRS is the burly AP Jitender Reddy. AP Jitender Reddy was the incharge of the elections from the BJP for Huzurabad. Unassuming and affable, Reddy worked behind the curtains and played no mean role in the victory of Eatala Rajender through his deft planning and effective strategising.

Initially, the BjP has designated G Premender Reddy as the party’s election incharge. But, Eatala objected to it by raising questions about his experience and efficacy. It was only after the national leadership’s involvement that Jitender Reddy was brought in. Jitender Reddy, who has been an MP twice in the past, is known for his electioneering skills. Ever since he was entrusted with the responsibility, Reddy remained confined to the constituency and worked very hard to mobilise support for Eatala.

Earlier, he was incharge of the election in Dubbak. In both Dubbak and Huzurabad, JItender Reddy’s work has won everyone’s appreciation. Both Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao and Huzurabad’s Eatala were very happy with his work. Now that the BjP has won both the elections, Reddy’s importance has gone up many folds in the party.

Reddy is now seen as a go-getter in the party. His stock has gone up in the party and is work is recognised at the national level. Reddy has been a two-time MP. He has won in 1999 on BJP ticket and later won on the TRS ticket in 2014.