Sekhar Kammula And Producers Meet And Greet Dhanush

Tamil Superstar Dhanush who is known for his acting prowess and Tollywood’s Sensible Director Sekhar Kammula are teaming up for a multi-lingual project. The film was announced the last month and has created a sensation in the movie enthusiasts and the trade.

The makers of the film, director Sekhar Kammula, and producers – Narayandas Narang, Sunil Narang, Bharat Narang, and P Ram Mohan Rao have met the Superstar earlier today in Hyderabad.

Dhanush who is back from the United States finishing the shooting of his Hollywood debut film, The Grayman is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of his next, #D43. They have sat together and discussed their upcoming crazy project.

The movie is likely to go on floors later this year and will figure some big names of various industries in its ranks.