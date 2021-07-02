TTD being compromised by private firms’ involvement: TDP

Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the holiness of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is being compromised by handing over charge of various works to private firms, sidelining those who used to offer free services earlier.

“Earlier, the generosity of national banks, NGOs and service organisations used to offer many free services without the requirement of the TTD spending a single penny,” he said.

Noting that a huge number of people used to volunteer in these services and visit the deity for free, Naidu claimed that volunteers and donors have been sidelined now to bring in private companies which are scanning tickets.

Criticising this decision, he asked: “What is the need to involve business practices in a holy shrine? If this is not for commission, then why will they replace free service to pay others.”

TTD Executive Officer, K.S. Jawahar Reddy, recently took oath as the Chairman of specified authority, and Additional EO, A.V. Dharma Reddy, as Convener of specified authority.

The Andhra Pradesh government set up the specified authority for the TTD following the expiry of the tenure of TTD’s Board of Trustees.