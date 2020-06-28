Sekhar Kammula in talks with a veteran actor?

Sensible director Sekhar Kammula directed several meaningful movies like Anand, Godavari, Happy Days and Fidaa in his career. His next film Love Story features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film is aimed for release next year. He is working on a script since lockdown was announced and Sekhar Kammula will work with Asian Cinemas who are producing Love Story. As per the latest news, Sekhar is in plans to approach Victory Venkatesh for the film.

Asian Cinema and Suresh Babu are partners in the distribution for Nizam territory. They approached Suresh Babu about the lineup of Venkatesh. Sekhar Kammula will soon meet Venkatesh and he would narrate the script. Venkatesh will first complete Naarappa and he is in talks for a project with Trivikram and Anil Ravipudi’s F3. Venky is expected to pick up the best after he completes Naarappa. More details will be announced soon.