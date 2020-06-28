Coronavirus record: Worldwide cases cross 1 cr mark

The COVID pandemic is unrelenting and uncontrollable. The infections that broke out in Wuhan, China, in January have now crossed the 1 crore mark globally today. This is as per the Worldometer and Roy Lab Stats live stream. Over 215 countries are under the impact of the pandemic outbreak. The infections are still surging. India is seeing a rapid increase with its cases crossing 5 lakh.

The exact count as around noon on Sunday came to 1,00,86,000 while the deaths were put at 5,01,393. The recoveries were around 54,64,000 till date. The rate of infections has also reached an alarming over 1.70 lakh cases per day. The death rate is put at 7,000 per day worldwide. America tops the list of affected countries with 25.96 lakh cases even as it is fast crossing 26 lakh. Brazil stood second with 13.15 lakh cases followed by Russia with 6.27 lakh and India with 5.29 lakh cases.

The fear of epidemic spread is increasing amid unavailability of any vaccine till now. In China, the total cases reported so far is put at 83,000 amid reports of stray infections in some places there.

Indian situation is alarming as in just 24 hours, the virus cases rose by a record 19,906. Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with about 1.59 lakh cases followed by Delhi with 80,188 cases and Tamil Naidu with 78,995 cases.