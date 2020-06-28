Ram Gopal Varma’s next titled Powerstar

Veteran director Ram Gopal Varma is not bothered about the results of his projects. He is the only Indian director who kept himself busy shooting for various films during this coronavirus lockdown. Some of them released on digital platforms but the response has been utterly disappointing. RGV has been penning a satirical film on Mega family and he announced the project today. The film is titled Powerstar. He hinted that the film will feature PK, MS, NB, TS. One can clearly make it out of the short forms who the celebrities are.

A Russian woman, four children and eight buffaloes will be seen in other roles, satirically said RGV. Ram Gopal Varma said that no prizes will be given for understanding the characters of Powerstar. Varma is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Murder that is based on Amrutha-Maruthi Rao story. RGV’s Coronavirus is waiting for release soon.

