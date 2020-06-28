Bharat Ratna a befitting tribute to PV, says Chandrababu

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the latter’s birth anniversary. Mr. Naidu recalled how the former PM revived Indian economy from the brink of collapse and set it on the path of recovery. Under his able leadership, India rose to compete with the rest of the world countries. History will forever remember the leaders and personalities who rekindle a new hope among their people in a time of grave crisis. PV Narasimha Rao would be remembered as such a historical figure who gave a bold, new direction to the country in its hour of need.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said that as the Chief Minsiter of United Andhra Pradesh, late Narasimha Rao initiated land reforms that helped upliftment of the Dalit and Bahujan sections of society to a large extent. The ex PM has rendered brilliant services to the Telugu people not only as a politician but also as a literary personality.

Recalling the progressive turn that he gave for India at a critical juncture, the TDP chief said conferring Bharat Ratna would be a befitting tribute to the outstanding services rendered by Narasimha Rao. Way back in 2014 itself, the AP Assembly passed a resolution during the TDP regime for erecting a memorial for PV in the national capital. As a result, 10 years after his passing away, PV memorial came up at Ekta Sthal in Delhi.