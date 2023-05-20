Sensational: Shah Rukh’s WhatsApp chat with Sameer Wankhede Leaked

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was booked in a drugs case and this turned out to be a sensation across the nation. SRK went through so much that he had to stay away from work during the tough phase. SRK and his son Aryan Khan received a huge relief recently after NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede was booked for demanding a bribe from Shah Rukh. The CBI investigation is currently going on. A WhatsApp chat between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede from the past got leaked. SRK sent continuous messages to Sameer Wankhede requesting him to speak for a minute.

After repeated messages, Sameer Wankhede responded asking SRK to call on October 3rd, 2021. Soon after that, Khan also thanked Sameer Wankhede. Shah Rukh defended that his son is not a part of this and he never wanted to see him as a convict in a notorious manner. One of the messages of Shah Rukh Khan said “Please send my son home. You also know in your heart it’s been a bit too harsh for him by now. Please please I beg u as a father”. Aryan Khan is arrested in a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa in 2021 for possession and consumption of illegal drugs.

