Exclusive: Record budget for Akhil’s Dheera

Akhil Akkineni is yet to deliver big in his career. The youngster’s recent offering Agent ended up as a disaster. The actor is on a break and he is yet to announce his next. UV Creations is all set to produce his next film and a debutant Anil Kumar will helm the project. As per the update, the film is said to be a periodic drama laced with an ample amount of action. The makers have decided to spend Rs 100 crores on the film and the final budget may change.

For now, the makers are ready to spend Rs 100 crores on Akhil. This would be a huge risk considering his current market. If the film ends up as a super hit, it would be an easy task to recover the investment. An official announcement will be made next month and Dheera is the title locked for the film. Akhil is also expected to play an important role in Nagarjuna’s 100th film which will be announced next year.