Bichagadu 2 surpasses Tollywood Films

Bichagadu 2 is the sequel for Vijay Antony’s super hit film Bichagadu. The film carried good buzz and it released on Friday. Leaving many in surprise, Bichagadu 2 opened on a strong note across the Telugu states. The first day numbers of Bichagadu 2 are far better than the recent Telugu releases. Though the word of mouth is mixed, Bichagadu 2 is expected to do decent over the first weekend in the Telugu states.

Considering the promotions and the buzz, Bichagadu 2 opened on a far better note. Vijay Antony himself directed and produced Bichagadu 2. Kavya Thapar played the heroine’s role and Vijay Antony himself composed the music and background score. When compared to the first installment, Bichagadu 2’s content is below-par and uninteresting.