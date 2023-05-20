Bichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections – Very Good

Bichagadu2 has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 2.30 Cr. The Gross of the film is 4cr Approx. Bichagadu-1 was a Blockbuster in the Telugu States with an extraordinary run and that has helped this film to take a very good opening despite low promotions. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 6 Cr and it needs to ben seen how the film will survive in coming days with a mixed word of mouth.

Area Bichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections Nizam 0.77 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 0.35 Cr UA 0.33 Cr Guntur 0.24 Cr East 0.19 Cr Krishna 0.19 Cr West 0.13 Cr Nellore 0.10 Cr AP/TS 2.30 Cr (2.18 Cr excluding GST) Gross 4 Cr Pre-Release Business 6 Cr