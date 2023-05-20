Bichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections – Very Good

Bichagadu2 has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 2.30 Cr. The Gross of the film is 4cr Approx. Bichagadu-1 was a Blockbuster in the Telugu States with an extraordinary run and that has helped this film to take a very good opening despite low promotions. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 6 Cr and it needs to ben seen how the film will survive in coming days with a mixed word of mouth.
|Area
|Bichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Nizam
|0.77 Cr (including GST)
|Ceeded
|0.35 Cr
|UA
|0.33 Cr
|Guntur
|0.24 Cr
|East
|0.19 Cr
|Krishna
|0.19 Cr
|West
|0.13 Cr
|Nellore
|0.10 Cr
|AP/TS
|2.30 Cr (2.18 Cr excluding GST)
|Gross
|4 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|6 Cr