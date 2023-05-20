Bichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections – Very Good

Bichagadu2 Day1 APTS Collections
Bichagadu2 has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 2.30 Cr. The Gross of the film is 4cr Approx. Bichagadu-1 was a Blockbuster in the Telugu States with an extraordinary run and that has helped this film to take a very good opening despite low promotions. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 6 Cr and it needs to ben seen how the film will survive in coming days with a mixed word of mouth.

AreaBichagadu2 Day1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam0.77 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded0.35 Cr
UA0.33 Cr
Guntur0.24 Cr
East0.19 Cr
Krishna0.19 Cr
West0.13 Cr
Nellore 0.10 Cr
AP/TS2.30 Cr (2.18 Cr excluding GST)
Gross4 Cr
Pre-Release Business6 Cr

