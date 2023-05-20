Simhadri opens on a Strong Note

Young Tiger NTR is turning 40 today and wishes are pouring in from all the corners. The actor’s fans are re-releasing his super hit film Simhadri and the film opened to packed houses all over. More than 1200 shows are planned across the Telugu states and all the shows are almost sold out. Simhadri also opened on a strong note in USA and other international territories. The film also had early screenings in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.

Simhadri is the first blockbuster for NTR and it was the second collaboration of NTR and SS Rajamouli. Tarak’s performance, Rajamouli’s direction and Keeravani’s music are the highlights of Simhadri. Tarak is currently holidaying in the Maldives and he would kick-start the next schedule of Devara next week. The makers released the first look of NTR and the title last night. Koratala Siva is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine.