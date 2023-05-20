NTR, Prashanth Neel’s movie set to go on floors in March 2024

As NTR celebrating his 40th birthday today, fans of the actor showering him with birthday wishes on Twitter and other social media platforms. On the occasion the team of NTR 31 dropped a massive surprise for fans.

The film marks the first collaboration between NTR and the sensational filmmaker Prasanth Neel, and the announcement poster created sensation. The makers took to Twitter today to wish nuclear plant NTR in his style. They wrote, ” .”

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film will reportedly go on floors in March 2024 after the actor-director duo’s current commitments. Now this is an exciting news for all the fan who are eagerly waiting to witness the mass.

With back to back updates from the teams of NTR next, this became a special birthday for the fans. For the unversed, Jr NTR is super busy with his project with Koratala Siva titled Devara.