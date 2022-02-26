Sensational: Tollywood well aware of Bheemla Nayak’s AP Troubles

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Natural Star Nani are the only actors who could raise their voices against the government of AP after the ticket pricing GO was introduced. Pawan took a dig at YS Jagan for the move and the actor turned politician is also active in AP through Janasena. This is the reason why Vakeel Saab was troubled. Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy too was targeted at the time of its release. The entire film industry urged the AP government to revise the ticket pricing GO and they are super confident that it would be revised and announced soon. The top film fraternity was well aware that the GO would be out only after the release of Bheemla Nayak. An inside source from the government revealed that Bheemla Nayak would be troubled during the film’s release.

A series of meetings were held to discuss about convincing the team of Bheemla Nayak to release their film soon. So, some of the top celebrities mounted pressure on the team of Bheemla Nayak to release their film at any cost on February 25th reminding about the rush of films in summer. The release of Bheemla Nayak cleared paths for several biggies and the revised ticket pricing GO will be out very soon. Everyone is bothered about their film and they are not much interested about how Bheemla Nayak would suffer.