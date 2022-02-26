Trivikram keeps his Promise for Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas share one of the finest bondings and the entire film industry is aware of it. After delivering a dud like Agnyaathavaasi, Trivikram was targeted and he was trolled badly. But Pawan had a firm belief in him and the film’s result never had any impact on their friendship. In fact, Pawan wanted Trivikram to focus more and finalize scripts for him. Trivikram was the one who suggested Pawan to remake Pink. He was the one who watched Ayyappanum Koshiyum and asked Pawan to play the lead role.

The film released as Bheemla Nayak and the response is just stupendous. Trivikram kept a special focus on the film and he penned the script, was present on the sets and was involved in the post-production work of Bheemla Nayak. Pawan’s fans are lauding Trivikram for his work. Trivikram owes a blockbuster for Pawan Kalyan and he now kept his promise. The top director will continue to pick up projects for Pawan and with the super success of Bheemla Nayak, the bonding between the duo turns even better.

Trivikram also finalized the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham for Pawan Kalyan and the shoot is expected to commence in April this year.