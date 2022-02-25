Will TDP attend AP Assembly Budget session?

The Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is expected to commence from March 7. However, there is no clarity whether main opposition TDP will attend the Assembly budget session.

It may be recalled that TDP president, former CM and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, N Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the Legislative Assembly in tears on November 19, 2021 and vowed to return to Assembly only after becoming CM.

Naidu took this extreme decision alleging that ruling YSRCP ministers and MLAs made derogatory comments on his wife Bhuvaneshwari in Assembly and the Speaker Tammineni Sitharaman remained a mute spectator to this heinous act and also did not give him mike to condemn this atrocious behaviour of ruling YSRCP MLAS.

The TDP boycotted the entire winter session of Assembly later.

Speculations are rife in TDP circles that TDP MLAs have also decided to boycott Budget session in support of Chandrababu.

But Naidu reportedly told them to attend the session to raise public issues in the Assembly.