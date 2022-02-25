Governor counters KCR’s criticism of Modi!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister is lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every public meeting and every press conference in January terming him as an inefficient and incapable PM and is only capable of inciting communal violence and hatred for political mileage.

Now, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seems to be coming to the rescue of PM Modi by showering praises on Modi in all the meetings she is addressing in Telangana.

The governor is praising Modi’s leadership in tacking Covid in India. The governor is also crediting Modi for doubling medical infrastructure in the country to deal with any health emergencies in the future.

The governor is highlighting the country’s tremendous success in Covid vaccine development, manufacturing and supply under Modi’s leadership.

The governor’s comments are attracting media’s attention and TRS leaders are unable to digest the Governor praising Modi at a time when KCR is projecting Modi in bad light.

During Republic Day speech at Raj Bhavan, which KCR skipped, the governor praised Modi’s welfare schemes and development programmes while ignoring KCR government’s welfare schemes and development.