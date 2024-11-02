x
Sequel for KA on Cards

Published on November 2, 2024 by swathy

Sequel for KA on Cards

Kiran Abbavaram is back with a bang. The actor’s latest offering KA is doing good business all over and is mining good money across the Telugu states. During the success meet, Kiran Abbavaram announced the sequel for KA. An official announcement of KA 2 will be made in a week, told Kiran. He also revealed that the directors Sujeeth and Sandeep narrated the plot for the sequel. Kiran Abbavaram thanked the audience and he turned emotional during his speech. He also said that the Telugu audience owned him and they wanted KA to be a super hit.

Kiran Abbavaram made bold statements about the film before the release and he sounded extremely confident on the film. The audience are lauding the team of KA for their work. Kiran Abbavaram has completed the shoot of Dilruba and the actor will announce the details of the project early next year. He is in talks for a couple of projects and they will be announced soon. He will take a break for now and will enjoy the success of KA.

