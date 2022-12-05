Sesh, I’m Proud Of You: Nani

Adivi Sesh is on cloud nine as he completes hat trick hits with HIT2. Sailesh Kolanu directed the movie, while Nani and Prashanthi Tipirneni produced it on Wall Poster Cinema with Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the heroine. The film’s success meet was organized in presence of the core team.

Nani heaped praises on Adivi Sesh calling him a hard-working actor and a perfectionist. “Sesh doesn’t believe in magic and he makes sure everything in his film is perfect. He works really hard to deliver hits. Sesh, I’m proud of you. Since he became a part of HITverse, he needs to come, whenever we call him for the next cases. Many opined that we may not deliver hits by making concept-based films. But I always believed that our audiences will always encourage good cinema.”

Sesh spoke about reviews and reactions in social media on the release day. He said he got the first compliment from Mahesh Babu. “I got three missed calls from Mahesh Babu sir in the morning and he actually called to congratulate me. He said he was proud of me. By far Nani and Prashnathi’s is the most genuine, friendly, and kind production houses. Successful films are always a surprise. People say good films are luck, hit films are a miracle. I thank audience for giving me 6 back-to-back hits.”