Allu Arjun’s plans making Pushpa: The Rule Bigger

Pan-Indian cinema is already the trend in the country and several actors are keen to capture the neighboring markets and expand the business of their films. RRR touched all the international corners and SS Rajamouli is promoting the film big across the international circuits. His next film will also have a collaboration of a top Hollywood studio. Now, Allu Arjun is planning big with Pushpa: The Rule. He is already in Russia promoting Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun and Sukumar chalked out plans to take Pushpa: The Rule to the international markets.

The film’s budget too got scaled up as per the plan. A major portion of the film will be shot in Bangkok and other international locales are explored. The remunerations of the lead actors are hiked for the second installment of Pushpa. All these plans delayed the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule. The shoot is expected to commence this month. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya and others will be seen in crucial roles. Pushpa: The Rule will have the addition of many other actors from Indian cinema. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this big-budget attempt.