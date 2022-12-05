Jagan, Naidu to attend Modi meet on G20

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu are attending a meeting in the national capital on Monday evening. The meeting is convened by the Central government where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address.

The meeting is convened to discuss the agenda for the G20 nation’s meeting scheduled to be held at the end of 2023 with Modi becoming its president this year. Modi took over as the president of the G20 nations in the first week of December 2022.

This is perhaps for the first time that both Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu are attending a meeting together. The Union government had invited the chief ministers and senior politicians in the country for the meeting to give their views for the next G20 meeting to be held in the country.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had been a trusted friend of the BJP ever since he won the elections in the 2019 battle. He refused to be part of the BJP-led NDA alliance but had been giving his support to the NDA whenever it was needed.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s support became crucial for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling NDA is running short of numbers. Thus, the relationship between Modi and Jagan is visibly healthy.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu broke the alliance with the BJP in 2018 and is now working hard to restore the relationship.

It is to be seen if BJP extends an olive branch to Chandrababu Naidu for the 2024 general election or not. It is interesting to note that Chandrababu Naidu had said that 2014 results would be repeated in the 2024 elections. This would mean restoration of alliance among the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena.