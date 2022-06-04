Sesh’s Major Promise To Those Who Wants To Join Army

Hero Adivi Sesh has been winning lots of praises for his portrayal of 26/11 Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film Major which opened to huge collections on day one. The film hold success meet today in presence of the core team.

Sashi Kiran Tikka said, “Major is Sesh’s dream project and I knew it 12 years back. When he asked me to direct, I didn’t respond, since I knew much about him. When I started seeing his life, I had concluded of narrating his story. We started recruiting our team. This big film came too early for me. I thank Sesh for choosing me for this project. We had hours of sessions with uncle and aunt (Major’s parents). We had different feelings and emotions during the interaction sessions. I think that is what reflecting back for you people on screen.”

Adivi Sesh said, “There is a rule in the industry. If your phone rings continuously, after morning show, the cinema is a blockbuster. If we get messages, instead phone calls, saying, heard good things about the movie, it means the movie will not work out. My phone got freeze 5 times. This is 10 times bigger than any film that I’ve done so far. I’m in no mood to relax. I want to do more so that it will have wider reach. Some told me that, Major is five times bigger than my last movie Yevaru, in terms of first day collections.

We can’t quantify the emotion. The emotion is getting bigger now. When we understand Major’s spirit, we don’t stop until we reach our goal. I’m missing three people here- Major’s parents, my guru Abburi Ravi, my stylist Rekha. We’ve been getting lots messages that many youngsters are keen to join army, after watching Major. We haven’t yet figured out the detailing. Here is the Major promise, we will lend our support to the aspirants of CDS and NDA. We initially start with 10 people and it may reach 1 Cr. This movement will be launched in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. I’ve been receiving so much love, so I too want to dedicate this movie to my parents.”