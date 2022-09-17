Several surprises in NBK’s Unstoppable 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna surprised and thrilled the Tollywood audience with his exceptional hosting skills in the celebrity talk show Unstoppable. Aha announced that the second season will commence soon and it comes with the caption ‘Debbaku Thinking Maarpiovala’. Balakrishna allocated dates for the shoot and he will join the sets once he is back from Turkey. In the first season, Balayya bonded well with all the guests and the stars.

The latest update says that Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are expected to make it to Unstoppable 2. All these actors turned into stars at the same time and they fall in the same age group of Balayya. All these episodes are expected to be the highlights of Unstoppable 2. Aha and the team also designed the second season in a different manner. There are new segments coming up in the season. The first episode will start shooting soon and the updates about the star is expected to be out in a week.