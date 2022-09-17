Janaganamana: A Nightmare for Puri Jagannadh

Janaganamana happens to be the dream project of Puri Jagannadh. The talented director scored several blockbusters in his career and he bounced back several times after reaching rock bottom. But he is unable to direct his dream project Janaganamana. After crossing all the barriers, he announced Janaganamana with Vijay Deverakonda. The film was launched and the first schedule of the film too was completed. The film is now shelved after Liger ended up as a massive dud. My Home Group, the producers of Janaganamana backed out of the film.

There are a lot of speculations about the project but Puri is currently tightlipped for now. The film being his dream project, Puri decided to direct the film at any cost. There is no young or star actor available. Puri is keen to revive the film with another actor. Janaganamana is a film that needs a star as the film has to be made on a lavish budget. We have to wait to see what happens next. For now, Puri is clearing all the dues of Liger.