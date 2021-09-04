Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Film starts Rolling

After delivering a series of duds, King Khan Shah Rukh Khan turned extra cautious and is not in a hurry. The actor has been shooting for Pathan in the direction of Siddharth Anand. The film is expected to hit the screens next year. SRK has been holding talks with Tamil director Atlee for a big-budget film from the past couple of years. Without any announcement, SRK commenced the shoot of the film in Pune yesterday. Nayanthara and Priyamani are the leading ladies in this action entertainer that is set in the military backdrop.

Atlee and his team have been busy with the pre-production work from the past few months in Pune. SRK will be seen in a dual role in this film that is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainments. Utilizing the break of pandemic, Shah Rukh Khan lined up several projects. He will soon work with top director Rajkumar Hirani and the project commences shoot next year. He is also in talks with Yash Raj Films for one more project after Pathan.