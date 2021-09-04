MAA Elections: Prakash Raj’s clever move

The prestigious MAA Elections are expected to take place next month and Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Hema and Jeevitha Rajasekhar announced that they would contest in the polls for the role of MAA President. Harsh words were exchanged between them and Tollywood top celebrities had to intervene in the issue to control the situations. Prakash Raj called for a press meet last evening and the veteran actor announced his panel members. His clever moves are now the talk of Tollywood.

Prakash Raj himself revealed that he convinced the other contestants Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Hema. They are offered prominent places in his panel and he thanked them for their support. Prakash Raj also selected several actors from Telugu cinema who are efficient enough to handle MAA. He announced their names along with their strengths and the reason why he picked them for the panel. The actor also revealed that he would announce more updates once the date for the election is announced.

Prakash Raj also responded about Manchu Vishnu announcing to construct the building of MAA. He replied saying that there are several other issues of MAA to be sorted out before that. He also said that he alone cannot pool resources for MAA building and he will take it as a team effort after the elections.