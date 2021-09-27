Shahid Kapoor heaps praise on Nani

Jersey will stand as one of the best films in Nani’s career. The actor was lauded and appreciated for his portrayal as Arjun, a talented cricketer in the film. The movie is now remade with the same name in Hindi and Shahid Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Nani. The film will hit the screens on December 31st this year. During his twitter interaction, Shahid Kapoor was asked to say one word about Nani. He said that it was Nani who inspired him to do Jersey.

“I think @NameisNani did an amazing job in jersey. He made me cry. So I would say he inspired me to do this film” told Shahid Kapoor. He also lauded Samantha who played Raji in The Family Man 2. Shahid said that he would love to work with her sometime. Jersey is directed by Gautam Tinnanuri and Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady.