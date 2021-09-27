Pithani’s comment on Jana Sena: Indication of things to come?

Sometimes, innocuous statements by politicians actually go on to spark off a major political trend. Is former minister and TDP senior from West Godavari Pithani Satyanarayana indicating a new political trend when he made his comments of Jana Sena and TDP joining hands? Has he sent a key political signal on AP politics?

Speaking recently, Pithani said that TDP-Jana Sena pact has begun in Atchanta in the district and that it will spread to the whole state. Was he indicating a possible alliance between the Jana Sena and the TDP? If so, what will happen to the Jana Sena’s alliance with the BJP? In fact, both the parties are indicating that their alliance is here to stay. But, if one goes by Pithani’s statement, a new alliance appears to have already taken shape.

Interestingly, despite the alliance with the BJP, the Jana Sena has developed a working relation with the TDP during the panchayat and local body elections. They have worked towards strategic voting and in many places, they were benefited by this arrangement. Even now, there is an unseen understanding between both parties. There is a deep resentment among the Jana Sena workers at the grassroots level over their relation with the BJP in AP. Though there is an agreement at the top leaders’ level, it is not translating at the grassroots level.

There is a growing feeling among the party cadres that the TDP is a better alliance partner to take on the YSRCP. So, at the local level, the cadres have developed close association with the TDP workers. Even the TDP feels the same way. Pithani’s statement has only reflected this feeling, say political observers. They feel that Pithani’s statement is a forerunner of a larger arrangement that could soon take shape in the state. Interestingly, neither the TDP nor the Jana Sena have officially commented on Pithani’s statement.