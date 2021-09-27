Kavitha takes one year to open her mouth in Legislative Council!

It’s nearly a year since Kalvaukuntla Kavitha, the daughter of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, was elected as MLC.

Kavitha won as MLC on October 12, 2020, and took oath as MLC on October 29, 2020, in Telangana Legislative Council.

However, in the last one year, Kavitha did not speak even once as MLC in the Legislative Council.

Kavitha on Monday (today) spoke for the first time in Telangana Legislative Council as MLC.

Her first speech received thunderous applause from the ruling TRS members in Legislative Council.

But it caused some embarrassment for the TRS government as Kavitha raised the issue of lack of respect and funds for MPTCs and ZPTCs in Telangana.

Kavitha said there is not even an office or a seat to sit and discharge duties for MPTCs and ZPTCs in Telangana.

She requested the government to allot a chair for them in at least in all gram panchayat offices.

She also requested the government to give them an opportunity to hoist the national flag in government schools during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.