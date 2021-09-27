Amit Shah’s ‘yes’ to KCR and ‘no’ to Jagan!

It looks like BJP national leadership is giving more prominence to Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The reason KCR is easily securing the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah easily to meet them whenever he is visiting Delhi.

But it’s not the case with Jagan. Jagan had to postpone his Delhi visits several times earlier after he failed to secure appointment of Modi and Amit Shah.

Latest, KCR secured appointment of Amit Shah for second time this month to meet him at his residence in Delhi on Sunday.

KCR is in Delhi to attend Amit Shah’s meeting held with CMs of Naxal-affected States on Sunday at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

After the meeting, KCR managed to secure appointment of Modi again .

Only KCR and Amit Shah were present in the meeting at Shah’s residence. The meeting lasted for over an hour from 8.45 pm to 10 pm on Sunday night.

Contrary to this, Jagan skipped CMs meeting convened by Amit Shah. Though Jagan claimed that he sustained a leg injury while working out in the gym due to which he canceled Delhi trip, speculations were rife that Jagan cancelled visit after he failed to secure Amit Shah’s appointment to meet him personally after the meeting.

Why did Amit Shah refuse to meet Jagan personally after the meeting while he readily agreed KCR’s request to meet him although TRS and BJP are fighting a political battle in Telangana is the question now being hotly debated in political circles.