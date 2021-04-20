Sharmila campaign badly hit by Corona 2nd wave

For the past few weeks, YS Sharmila has been very active and taking out political protests and rallies. This was despite the rising Coronavirus infections and most politicians maintaining a low profile. She has also staged a Deeksha amidst large scale gathering of followers in Hyderabad against the KCR government. Now, the situation appears to have turned against her aggressive style. Over 10 members in YS Sharmila camp are stated to have tested Covid positive in the last few days.

As a result, her close followers have started going into home quarantine and taking preventive measures. The Lotus Pond residence, which was a beehive of activity till the other day, has now worn a deserted look. Even Sharmila herself has cut short her meetings with her party leaders.

The Covid second wave impact has also fallen on Sharmila’s grand plans to hold massive tours in the districts throughout the Telangana State. Close advisors are also cautioning against her tour schedules considering the rapid spread of the virus infections.

Till yesterday, none in the Telangana State appeared to be able to stop the YSR daughter. But now, the scene has changed with Sharmila being forced to go slow on her political campaigns.