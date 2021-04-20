New restrictions for theatres in Telugu states

The Andhra Pradesh government yesterday announced that all the theatres in the limits of the state should operate with 50 percent occupancy from immediate effect. The AP government asked the exhibitors to strictly implement the rule from today. The government of Telangana today announced a night curfew from today till May 1st between 9 PM and 5 AM. This means that the theatres across Telangana will have to complete their operations by 8 PM. The screening of evening shows and second shows would be tough in the state after the introduction of night curfew. With the second wave of coronavirus all over, all the prominent releases are pushed further. The exhibition business will remain minimal till the end of May as per the current situation.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.