Sharmila invites Etela into her party!

YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who recently registered her party’s name “YSR Telangana Party” with the Election Commission of India, has invited sacked Telangana health minister Etela Rajender into her party.

Sharmila extended invitation to Rajender while addressing her party’s functionaries at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sharmila held a meeting with her party’s key leaders of all districts in Telangana to discuss her party’s political strategy ahead of party’s formal launch in Telangana on July 8 on the occasion of her late YSR’s birth anniversary.

Sharmila discusses at length with her followers on taking up state-wide padayatra soon after party’s launch to bring party closer to people and expose the failures of TRS government over the past seven years.

Sharmila wants to attract students, youth and unemployed during her padayatra by focussing on KCR’s government’s failures in issuing job notifications though nearly 2 lakh vacancies exist in various government departments.

Sharmila said Etela is joining BJP to save himself from cases filed by KCR government.

She said it has become common to file cases against those who leave TRS and it has also become common for those who face cases to join BJP.

Sharmila said they would always welcome Etela if he wants to join her party.