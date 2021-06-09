Stylish Poster: NBK from Akhanda

Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and the makers of Akhanda released a birthday poster. Balakrishna looks super stylish and roars loud in the new poster. He is in a perfect celebration mood in the released poster. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda is in the final stages of the shoot and the shooting resumes in July. Akhanda is carrying terrific expectations and it is produced by Miryala Ravindar Reddy. Thaman is the music director and Pragya Jaiswal is the heroine.

