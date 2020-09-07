Sharwanand Confirms Maha Samudram

Young hero Sharwanand is lining up some exciting projects of late. He has now announced to do an intense romantic and action drama film Maha Samudram with Ajay Bhupati who won critical accolades for his debut directorial RX 100 that was a runaway hit.

Maha Samudram is planned as Telugu-Tamil bilingual and it will feature some popular actors in important roles. It’s an AK Entertainments production.

There were many reports that, Maha Samudram is shelved as no hero is keen to do it and Ajay Bhupati is taking up other project. But, Ajay Bhupati and team condemned the reports with the announcement today. It is also learnt that, Sharwanand is equally excited to do the film.