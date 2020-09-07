KCR seen without mask in Assembly

The Telangana Assembly session began on Monday. This is the first legislative session since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Opposition is expected to corner the ruling Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) over its ‘failure’ to contain the spread of the disease.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has introduced a resolution to condole the death of former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee . KCR recalled Pranab services to the nation and also his key role in awarding statehood to Telangana.

While all members are wearing masks, the Chief Minister walked inside the Assembly wearing a Kanduva. He was seen struggling to cover his mouth and nose while moving condolence resolution on the death of Pranab Mukherjee. Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy likened the relationship between KCR and Pranab to that of a father and son. Although Niranjan Reddy had a mask, it was not on his face. It was hanging around his neck. Wearing of masks was made mandatory for all legislators.

Speaker P Srinivas Reddy asked all members to undergo mandated tests and the use face masks. He suggested the members not to share food with others and avoid touching iron and steel furniture on the House premises. All the members will have to produce Covid test results before entering the house.

The construction of irrigation projects by the Andhra Pradesh government under Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, crop loss due to heavy rains and the fire accident in the Srisailam Hydel Project will be raised in the Assembly.