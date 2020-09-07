Amazon Prime may soon come up with pay per view deal

Digital giant Amazon Prime acquired the digital streaming rights of Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V for a record price of Rs 33 crores. The calculations of Amazon through V went haywire as most of them who had the subscription for Amazon did not watch the film because of the poor word of mouth. The weekend ended up with full of trolls on the film and Amazon made no new subscribers for the film’s release.

The digital team is not quite cautious with their future deals and have several proposals under discussion. The idea of profit-sharing with the producers is currently being discussed. Some of the digital heads suggested pay per view option at the price cap of Rs 50-100 so that the entire family can watch the exclusive premiere of their upcoming projects. Amazon will continue to acquire the digital rights of several biggies as the theatres will continue to remain shut for the rest of this year mostly.