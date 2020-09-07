‘Jamili elections’ ringing alarm bells for YCP MLAs?

All of a sudden, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu talked about ‘Jamili elections’ just two years away. It needs no expertise to say why Naidu brought this up now. But the question was why the ruling YSRCP MLAs were discussing this and reacting angrily to the TDP chief’s statement. Already, the YCP Ministers were constantly living under the threat of losing their position. Jagan Reddy has said in the beginning itself 90 per cent of the Ministers would be changed after two years based on their performance appraisal.

The ruling YSRCP MLAs were more worried about their prospects of getting tickets if they have to face Jamili elections earlier than expected. Even if these elections are held in 2023 first quarter, it means that election fever would grip parties in 2022 itself, which is less than two years from now. In the past 15 months, there was very little that the YSRCP MLAs could do at their personal levels for the development of their respective constituencies. No funds were given even for local development works, leave alone major projects.

Moreover, Jagan Reddy was the sort of a leader who would not spare any existing MLA if they are found to have no winning chances. In the 2019 election also, he solely went by the reports of Prashant Kishor’s team in giving party tickets. It may be recalled Jagan Reddy gave ticket to even Raghu Rama Raju even though he made highly objectionable comments against the CM by then. Analysts said that probably to increase the feeling of uncertainty among YCP MLAs, Chandrababu Naidu has played a timely gimmick which was not without some basis going by the present political mood.