AP Govt green signal for schools, colleges, marriages, etc

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has given its green signal for schools and colleges to reopen for 9th to Intermediate classes from September 21. Marriages can be conducted with less than 50 crowds from Sept 20. These guidelines are issued as part of the Unlock-4 announced by the State Government.

At the same time, the Government is making mandatory on the part of the schools and colleges to get written permissions from the parents to start classes on their premises. Also, higher education classes and research courses can begin physical class work.

Another major step taken by the AP Government was to allow social, sports, political and social gatherings with crowds less than 100 persons. This means all sorts of activities would be revived though at a mild level. However, there would be severe restrictions. The indoor cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks shall remain closed.

On the other hand, the Government is giving permissions for open air theatres. Permission is being given for below 20 persons to attend and conduct last rites.