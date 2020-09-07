End of VRO era in Telangana

The Telangana government on Monday decided to do away with the VRO system in the state, it is reported.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed all the district collectors to collect the revenue records from VROs of all villages and report to the chief secretary office by 5 pm.

With the new Revenue Act offing, VRO system will be a thing of past in the revenue department. As a part of a new policy, VROs surrender all official documents in MRO office in Hasanparthy Mandal in Warangal Urban district on Monday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had made it clear that his government will not hesitate in abolishing the system of Village Reven-ue Officers (VROs) in the Revenue Department. He announced that Telangana will get a new Revenue Act. His government will not be scared of or spare any revenue staff, particularly VROs, if they go against its move to tone up revenue administration, he warned.

The Chief Minister had said, “The Patels and Patwaris were symbols of repression and replaced with the VRO system. VROs are found to be worse than the Patel and Patwari system.”