Sharwanand in a periodic romantic saga

Young actor Sharwanand is one of the finest performers of Telugu cinema. The actor is shooting for Sreekaram which will release this year. Soon after this, Sharwanand will join the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram, an intense action thriller. The actor has been in talks for a periodic romantic entertainer from some time. Chandoo Mondeti narrated the script and Sharwanand was impressed with the script.

The film happens between 1910 and 2021. This romantic saga features three female leads. The project will start rolling after Sharwanand completes his current commitments. Chandoo Mondeti will start working on the script once he is done with the shoot of Karthikeya 2. A top production house will bankroll this prestigious project.