Kanna demands gas leak probe by a sitting judge

BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana called on victim’s of the Vizag toxic gas leak. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He enquired from the survivors about their health and treatment at KGH Hospital. Later, Kanna welcomed the steps being taken by the YSRCP Government to give compensation to the victims.

At the same time, Kanna demanded that a sitting judge of the AP High Court should probe the gas tragedy so as to identify the guilty people behind it. Only then, it would be possible to give proper punishment to the really responsible people for the killer gas leak. It may be recalled that since the beginning, the BJP leaders have been welcoming the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s immediate compensation announced for victims. However, they have been urging for a detailed probe into the tragedy. AP High Court has already taken up leakage as public interest litigation. Now, Kanna is demanding a high level judicial probe.