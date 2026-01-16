Sharwanand locks Sankranthi 2027

It’s a hat-trick for young actor Sharwanand for Sankranthi. After delivering two blockbusters like Shatamanam Bhavathi and Express Raja, the young actor tested his luck with Nari Nari Naduma Murari this year and the film is doing well amidst heavy competition. This youthful entertainer is a perfect comeback for Sharwanand after a series of failures. During the success celebrations of Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Sharwanand announced one more film for Sankranthi 2027.

He will soon team up with Srinu Vaitla for an interesting film and the pre-production work is happening currently. The shoot commences in June this year and Sharwanand announced that the film will release during Sankranthi 2027. The actors and technicians are finalized currently. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film and Sharwanand announced the film officially today. The actor will have two more films releasing in 2026: Biker and Bhogi.